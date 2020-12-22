Last updated on Dec 22, 2020, 11:40 am
Written byParth Dhall
Sir Donald Bradman's first-ever Test cap has been sold for a whopping $340,000.
This sets a new record as it has become the second-highest price paid for a piece of cricket memorabilia.
Interestingly, it had failed to meet its reserve price initially at the auction. But, auction house Pickles, on Tuesday, confirmed it has been sold for a "record-breaking" figure.
After the baggy green was up for sale, it attracted a top bid of $296,000 despite predictions that it could fetch over $1 million.
However, businessman Peter Freedman, founder and chairman of Sydney electronics company Rode purchased it for $340,000.
Interestingly, the final amount eclipses the price fetched for Bradman's 1948 cap, which was sold at auction for $321,000 in 2003.
Freedman revealed that he intends to tour the cap around the country in 2021, and is pleased to share a piece of memorabilia.
"All too often, memorabilia such as this ends up spending its life on the wall of some board room or in some basement bar of a well-heeled sports fanatic. I want people to enjoy it," he said.
Freedman further stated that he will come up with interesting plans. "I have some exciting plans for the baggy green that will see it travel the country and shared with sports fans and cricketing communities," he added.
Bradman's historic baggy green cap has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003.
Notably, the record price for a baggy green remains $760,000 (Shane Warne's Test cap).
In 2020, he put the cap for auction to raise funds for the bushfire appeal.
Besides, Freedman's other recent purchases include one of Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitars.
Sir Donald Bradman made his Test debut in 1928 against England (Brisbane).
In a career spanning nearly 20 years, the Australian legend amassed 6,996 from 52 matches.
His incredible average of 99.94 is still the best in Test cricket.
Notably, he needed only four runs in his final innings to ensure an average of 100, but was dismissed on second ball for duck.
