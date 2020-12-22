Sir Donald Bradman's first-ever Test cap has been sold for a whopping $340,000. This sets a new record as it has become the second-highest price paid for a piece of cricket memorabilia. Interestingly, it had failed to meet its reserve price initially at the auction. But, auction house Pickles, on Tuesday, confirmed it has been sold for a "record-breaking" figure.

Cap Initially, it attracted a top bid of $296,000

After the baggy green was up for sale, it attracted a top bid of $296,000 despite predictions that it could fetch over $1 million. However, businessman Peter Freedman, founder and chairman of Sydney electronics company Rode purchased it for $340,000. Interestingly, the final amount eclipses the price fetched for Bradman's 1948 cap, which was sold at auction for $321,000 in 2003.

Tour Freedman intends to tour the cap around the nation

Freedman revealed that he intends to tour the cap around the country in 2021, and is pleased to share a piece of memorabilia. "All too often, memorabilia such as this ends up spending its life on the wall of some board room or in some basement bar of a well-heeled sports fanatic. I want people to enjoy it," he said.

Quote 'Have some interesting plans for the baggy green'

Freedman further stated that he will come up with interesting plans. "I have some exciting plans for the baggy green that will see it travel the country and shared with sports fans and cricketing communities," he added.

Record Shane Warne put his baggy green for auction in 2020

Bradman's historic baggy green cap has been on loan to the State Library of South Australia since 2003. Notably, the record price for a baggy green remains $760,000 (Shane Warne's Test cap). In 2020, he put the cap for auction to raise funds for the bushfire appeal. Besides, Freedman's other recent purchases include one of Kurt Cobain's acoustic guitars.

Bradman The greatest batsman to have ever played the game