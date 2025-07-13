Was 'Metro...In Dino' made on ₹85cr budget? Find out

After the recent release of Anurag Basu 's latest film Metro... In Dino, questions have been raised about its budget. Initial reports suggested a whopping ₹85cr budget for the romantic drama, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan , among others. However, industry insiders have now clarified that the actual cost was much lower at around ₹47cr.

Budget details Film made on a fairly modest scale A source close to the production told India Today, "Metro... In Dino' was made on a modest budget. The production cost was around ₹40 crore, and around another ₹7 crore was spent on print and advertising. It was always meant to be a heartfelt, grounded story." "The focus was never on scale, but on telling something real and relatable."

Box office success The film has been doing well at the box office Metro... In Dino has been earning decently at the box office. The film opened with ₹3.5cr nett and went on to earn ₹6cr and ₹7.25cr nett in the following days at the domestic box office, according to Sacnilk. The movie has collected over ₹30cr so far.