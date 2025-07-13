Google's Pixel VPN gets fresh look with Material 3 redesign

The latest update also offers users the option to resize the Quick Settings Tile to 1x1, giving a more streamlined look on their home screen. The update also introduces minor changes, such as a new toggle with more intuitive icons. These improvements are aimed at enhancing user experience and making navigation easier within the app.

Availability

Updated version is rolling out via Play Store

The updated version of Pixel VPN, 1.0.770303564, is being rolled out gradually via the Play Store. If you don't see it immediately, don't worry, Google is working on making these improvements available to all users in due course. This gradual rollout strategy ensures that any potential issues can be addressed before a wider release.