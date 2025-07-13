Google's Pixel VPN gets fresh look with Material 3 redesign
What's the story
A new update is rolling out for Google's Pixel VPN app, bringing a fresh Material 3 design. The update aims to make the user interface cleaner and more modern. The Quick Settings Tile now reads "VPN by Google," with plans to add useful status messages like "Always on" or "Connected" directly in the Quick Settings Tile.
User experience
Resizing the Quick Settings Tile to 1x1
The latest update also offers users the option to resize the Quick Settings Tile to 1x1, giving a more streamlined look on their home screen. The update also introduces minor changes, such as a new toggle with more intuitive icons. These improvements are aimed at enhancing user experience and making navigation easier within the app.
Availability
Updated version is rolling out via Play Store
The updated version of Pixel VPN, 1.0.770303564, is being rolled out gradually via the Play Store. If you don't see it immediately, don't worry, Google is working on making these improvements available to all users in due course. This gradual rollout strategy ensures that any potential issues can be addressed before a wider release.