Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with Cole Tucker
Hollywood actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens (36) has announced her second pregnancy with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker (29). The couple shared the news on Instagram with a series of adorable pictures showing Hudgens's baby bump. Their first baby was reportedly born in July 2024.
In the Instagram post, Hudgens wrote "Round two!!!!" as she and Tucker posed in matching white outfits. In one of the pictures, Tucker is seen pointing at her baby bump with a smile on his face. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and friends, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.
The couple tied the knot in 2023
Hudgens and Tucker started dating in 2020 and got engaged in February 2023. They tied the knot later that year in a beautiful ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. Hudgens previously dated actors Zac Efron and Austin Butler. She is known for her work in projects such as Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Princess Switch, and the High School Musical franchise, among others.