Shamar Joseph claims fourth four-plus wicket-haul across five Test innings 

The Australian cricket team suffered a shocking collapse on Day 1 of the third Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston. WI speedster Shamar Joseph wreaked havoc on Australia's batting order, taking 4/33 in the Day-Night affair. His fiery spell helped bowl out Australia for a mere 225 in their first innings, marking one of their lowest Test innings totals in the Caribbean since the start of this century. Here we decode Joseph's sensational performance.

Batting struggles Australia struggle with the bat Six of Australia's top eight batters touched the 20-run mark, but none of them managed a half-century. Steve Smith top-scored with a handy 48 runs while Cameron Green added 46. His other key scalps include Smith and Beau Webster (1). Meanwhile, Joseph trapped opener Usman Khawaja for 23 to open his account. Number-11 batter Josh Hazlewood (4) was his final victim as Australia were bundled out within just 71 overs.

Numbers Sensational run in ongoing series Joseph has bowled across five innings in the ongoing series and returned with four or more wickets in four of them. His preceding spells read 1/63, 4/66, 4/46, and 5/87. Meanwhile, the pacer claimed four wickets for just 33 runs across 17.3 overs in his latest outing. This took his tally to 18 wickets in the ongoing series at 16.39. Overall, he has raced to 47 wickets across 11 Tests at 22.79 (5W: 4, 4W: 3).

Information Numbers vs Australia 31 of Joseph's wickets have come against the Aussies at 16.77. He now owns 12 wickets across three innings in Day-Night Tests at 13.08. This includes a match-winning 7/68 against Australia at the Gabba last year.