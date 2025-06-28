Josh Hazlewood claims his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood picked figures worth 5/43 in the 4th innings to decimate West Indies in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Chasing a target of 301 runs, West Indies perished for 141 in the final session on Day 3. Hazlewood was on top of his game as the Windies lost by 159 runs. Here are further details.

Summary Hazlewood floors WI WI fell like a pack of cards and credit to Hazlewood for blowing them away in the final session. He bowled in the right zone and kept WI at bay. Hazlewood's first wicket was John Campbell (23) and he got Brandon King out the very next ball. WI skipper Roston Chase perished quickly thereafter before he sent Keacy Carty and Jomel Warrican back.

Numbers An average of 15.13 versus WI (43 wickets) Hazlewood bowled 12 overs and managed 5/43 (3 maidens). Earlier, he picked 2/41 from 18 overs in the 2nd innings. The Aussie pacer has raced to 288 Test scalps from 74 matches at 24.39. He picked his 13th five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood has bagged 43 wickets from 9 matches versus WI at just 15.13. He picked his 3rd five-wicket haul versus WI.