A look at highest successful run-chases against India in Tests

England beat India in the 1st Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24. The hosts claimed their sixth successive Test win on this ground after successfully chasing down 371. This is now the second-most successful run-chase against India in Test cricket. The win was powered by a 188-run opening stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley on Day 5.

#1 England: 378 vs India, Edgbaston, 2022 As per ESPNcricinfo, the highest successful run-chase against India in the format was also recorded by England. The hosts chased down a mammoth 378 in the 2022 Edgbaston Test. Alex Lees and Crawley added 107 runs for the opening wicket before England were down to 109/3. However, Jonny Bairstow (114*) and Joe Root (142*) didn't put a foot wrong in England's seven-wicket win.

#2 England: 371 vs India, Headingley, 2025 The second spot on this elite list is also occupied by England, who beat India in the 2025 Headingley Test. They chased down 371 on Day 5, riding on a 188-run opening stand between Duckett and Crawley. While Duckett shattered records with his scintillating 149, Crawley scored a defiant half-century. Although England faced a mini collapse, Root (53*) got them home.