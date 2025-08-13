Jennifer Aniston admits she and Paltrow talk about ex-Brad Pitt

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she and her friend, actor Gwyneth Paltrow , sometimes talk about their mutual ex, Brad Pitt . In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for the September cover story, Aniston opened up about this unusual yet lasting friendship. She also spoke about her late F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-star Matthew Perry 's death in 2023.

Friendship 'How can we not? We're girls' When asked if she and Paltrow discuss Pitt, Aniston said, "Oh, of course. How can we not? We're girls." However, the exact content of their conversations was left to the reader's imagination as the interviewer noted that the two "trade wellness intel more than gossip." "We're always swapping advice, 'What are you doing for this?' 'What are you doing for that?' 'Do you have a new doctor for that?'"

Connection How Schwimmer connected Aniston and Paltrow Aniston, 56, revealed that her friendship with Paltrow started through her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-star David Schwimmer. He was shooting The Pallbearer with Paltrow. It led to an unexpected moment with Aniston at Paltrow and Pitt's engagement party in the mid-1990s. "Ironically, I went to her and Brad's engagement party," she recalled, noting that their bond has only grown warmer over time.

Coping mechanism On the tabloid era, marriage to Pitt, and more Aniston also reflected on the "love triangle" era when she was married to Pitt (2000-2005) and the endless tabloid scrutiny that followed. "It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn't have their soap operas, they had their tabloids," she told Vanity Fair. "It's a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally." Her coping strategy? "Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl."