Karun Nair completes 8,500 runs in First-Class cricket: Key stats

Karun Nair has completed 8,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The veteran batter reached the milestone with his 30th run on Day 4 of the first England versus India Test at Headingley. Nair came to bat with India at 287/4 in the second innings. He joined KL Rahul as India went past the 300-run mark. Notably, Nair bagged a duck in the first innings.

Nair Nair did well for India A vs England Lions Nair, who was part of India A against England Lions ahead of the 5-match Test series, hit a solid double-century (204) in the first clash in Canterbury. Thereafter, the batter got scores worth 40 and 15 in the next encounter at the County Ground in Northampton. Despite batting higher up, Nair made the cut in India's Playing XI as a number six batter.

Return Four-ball duck in 1st innings Nair returned to Test cricket after over eight years. He is playing his first match in the format since 2017. In the first innings, Nair walked out when India were 430/4 on Day 2. However, he failed to get going and perished to England skipper Ben Stokes, reducing India to 447/5. He departed for a four-ball duck.

Stats A look at Nair's FC stats Playing his 117th match in FC cricket, Nair has completed 8,500 runs from 188 innings. In addition to 24 centuries, he has hit 36 fifties. His average in FC cricket is close to 50. Notably, 1,222 of his FC runs have come in India A colors from 20 matches at 40.73, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has hit 2 tons and 7 fifties.

Do you know? Nair's numbers for Indian cricket team Over 400 of Nair's FC runs have come for Team India in Tests. Before this match, he played 6 games for India, scoring 374 runs which included a triple-hundred (303* vs England). His last Test outing was against Australia in March 2017.

Ranji Nair helped Vidarbha win Ranji 2024/25 title Nair had a dream Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season for Vidarbha, helping his side win the title. He managed 863 runs from 9 matches (16 innings) at an average of 53.93. In addition to 4 tons, he slammed two fifties. He was the second-highest scorer for Vidarbha, with Yash Rathod topping the list with 960 runs at 53.33.