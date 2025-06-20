1st Test: Sudharsan handed debut as England elect to bowl 

What's the story

The highly-anticipated five-match Test series between hosts England and India is finally underway at the iconic Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Shubman Gill will lead a young Indian side as talismans like Virat Kohli and Rohit have retired from Test cricket.

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes has won the toss and elected to bowl.

In another major news, Sai Sudharsan makes his Test debut and Karun Nair also returns to the XI.