Karun Nair has converted his century to a double-century in the ongoing unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury.

Nair scored an unbeaten 186 runs on Day 1, helping India A end on 409/3. He showcased a wide range of strokes to enhance his reputation.

On Day 2, India A lost Dhruv Jurel for 94 runs. Jurel managed 82* on Day 1. Notably, Nair and Jurel added 195 runs for the 2nd 4th wicket.

