Karun Nair slams double-century versus England Lions: Key stats
What's the story
Karun Nair has converted his century to a double-century in the ongoing unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury.
Nair scored an unbeaten 186 runs on Day 1, helping India A end on 409/3. He showcased a wide range of strokes to enhance his reputation.
On Day 2, India A lost Dhruv Jurel for 94 runs. Jurel managed 82* on Day 1. Notably, Nair and Jurel added 195 runs for the 2nd 4th wicket.
Here's more.
Batting skills
Nair's batting prowess on display
On Day 1, Nair walked in after India A opener and captain Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for just eight runs by left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull.
Nair, who was on 26 at lunch, and Sarfaraz Khan took the fight back to the Lions after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket.
The duo capitalized on every scoring opportunity as the inexperienced Lions bowling attack struggled.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair's compact base and wristwork allowed him to score freely on both sides of the pitch, with most runs coming in front of square on the off side.
He particularly targeted the vacant space between point and mid-off as Lions seamers tried to lure him into playing risky shots.
Partnerships
Nair's batting partnership with Sarfaraz and Jurel
Nair's innings also benefited his batting partner Sarfaraz, who shone with a clutch effort.
The duo shared a 181-run third-wicket partnership before Sarfaraz was dismissed for 92.
Jurel, batting at No. 5, came in and looked comfortable in the conditions and was unscathed on 82 off just 104 balls at stumps.
He joined Nair after Sarfaraz's dismissal and played aggressively to keep the scoreboard ticking.
Nair and Jurel helped India A end Day 1 on a high.
Information
Nair falls for 204
Nair was dismissed right after getting to his milestone. He ended up scoring 204 runs from 281 balls, hitting 26 fours and a six. He was dismissed by Zaman Akhter, leaving India A standing at 479/6.
Runs
Maiden double-hundred for India A
Playing his 19th match (31 innings), Nair surpassed 1,000 runs in First-Class Cricket for India A enroute to his ton on Day 1.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the 12th batter to clock 1,000-plus runs for India A in the longest format.
He now owns 1,167 runs for India A at 41.67.
Meanwhile, Nair slammed his maiden double-hundred for India A. He also owns 7 fifties. Nair also went past 150 fours in India A colors in FC cricket (160).
Information
A look at Nair's numbers in FC cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair came to this match with 114 FC matches and 8,211 runs under his belt. He has now gone past 8,400 runs (8,415), slamming his 24th ton in the format. He also has 36 fifties in addition.
Ranji
Nair helped Vidarbha win Ranji 2024/25 title
Nair had a dream Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season for Vidarbha, helping his side win the title. He managed 863 runs from 9 matches (16 innings) at an average of 53.93.
In addition to 4 tons, he slammed two fifties. He was the 2nd-highest scorer for Vidarbha with Yash Rathod topping the list with 960 runs at 53.33.
Comeback trail
Nair's journey back to Test cricket
Nair, 33, has played six Tests, his last being in 2017.
He became India's second triple-centurion in his third Test against England in Chennai in 2016.
With the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Nair was brought back after a stunning domestic season.
It remains to be seen where will Nair fit in India's batting line-up. He could come in at number 5 or bat at number 3, given his double-century for India A has come in this position.