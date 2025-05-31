What's the story

Dhruv Jurel, who is a part of India's Test squad for the upcoming 5-match series against England, presented his case with a solid 94-run knock for India A against England Lions.

Jurel walked in to bat when India A were 232/3 on Day 1 in this unofficial 4-day Test at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

He was unscathed on 82 at stumps on Day 1.