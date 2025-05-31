Dhruv Jurel shines with 94-run knock versus England Lions: Stats
What's the story
Dhruv Jurel, who is a part of India's Test squad for the upcoming 5-match series against England, presented his case with a solid 94-run knock for India A against England Lions.
Jurel walked in to bat when India A were 232/3 on Day 1 in this unofficial 4-day Test at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.
He was unscathed on 82 at stumps on Day 1.
Knock
Jurel adds 12 more runs to his overnight score
Jurel joined Karun Nair and the two helped India post 409/3 at stumps on Day 1.
Jurel, who was looking well set to score a hundred, fell in the morning session on Day 2.
He could add only 12 runs more to his overnight score. Ajeet Dale dismissed Jurel in the 95th over of India A's innings.
Information
195-run stand alongside Nair
Jurel brought a lot of value with his display and stroke play. He smashed 11 fours and a six in his 120-ball knock. Notably, alongside Nair, Jurel shared a 195-run stand for the 4th wicket.
Numbers
10th fifty in FC cricket for Jurel
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 23rd First-Class match, Jurel has raced to 1,329 runs from 31 innings at an average of 45-plus. He slammed his 10th fifty in the format. Jurel also owns a ton.
Meanwhile, 202 of his runs in FC cricket have come for India in the longest format at 40.40 (50s: 1).