What's the story

Karnataka clinched the 2024-25 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Vidarbha by 36 runs in the final.

The summit clash was played at Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium.

This win marked Karnataka's record fifth title in the prestigious domestic cricket tournament.

Notably, the season saw Vidarbha qualify for their maiden VHT final.

Here were decode the notable records scripted in the tournament.