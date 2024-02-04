Anustup Majumdar has hammered three centuries and a fifty in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

Anustup Majumdar averages 91 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:36 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story Anustup Majumdar has continued his scintillating form in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The veteran batter has been a cornerstone of the Bengal middle order for the majority of the last decade or so. In the ongoing season, Majumdar has hammered three successive fifty-plus scores as he capped it off with a brilliant 108* against Mumbai. Although Bengal lost, Majumdar's brilliance cannot be overlooked.

A valiant knock from Majumdar

Majumdar is known for his ability to bail out Bengal from dire situations and he didn't disappoint against Mumbai. He came to the crease when Bengal were 11/2 and he added a crucial 78-run stand with Manoj Tiwary. But following the latter's dismissal, Majumdar remained the lone warrior for Bengal. He remained unbeaten on 108 from 127 balls as Bengal folded for 199.

Majumdar averages 91 in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

The 39-year-old batter has been in fiery form in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. Majumdar has hammered 455 runs from five matches at an impressive average of 91. The veteran slammed three centuries and a solitary fifty. Overall, he is the eighth-highest run-getter this season. Notably no other Bengal batter has touched the 300-run mark. Abishek Porel trails him by 209 runs.

Three tons and a fifty

Majumdar started the 2024 Ranji Trophy season with a bang as he hammered a 125-run knock against Andhra in Visakhapatnam. He missed out against UP in Kanpur but returned with a 71 against Chhattisgarh. The veteran batter also played a significant 125-run knock against Assam. It was a crucial knock which guided Bengal to victory. Majumdar carried his form with a 108* against Mumbai.

Joint-most centuries in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

The experienced campaigner has smoked three centuries in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. With his ton against Mumbai, he now owns the joint-most centuries in the ongoing season. Majumdar is tied with Goa's Suyash Prabhudessai and Andhra's Ricky Bhui, who have also slammed three centuries each.

Majumdar had a brilliant 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign

Majumdar had a fruitful 2022-23 Ranji Trophy campaign. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran batter was the third-highest run-getter last season with 867 runs from 10 matches at 61.92, slamming three centuries and three fifties. Only Mayank Agarwal (990) and Arpit Vasadvada (907) scored more runs than the 39-year-old. His runs helped Bengal reach the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy final where they lost against Saurashtra.

A look at his First-Class numbers

This was his 16th First-Class century and his third of the ongoing season. Playing his 86th First-Class match, Majumdar has raced to 5,286 runs at an average over 43. Besides 16 FC centuries, he has also slammed 24 fifties in red-ball cricket. Majumdar has been the mainstay of Bengal for the last two decades. His highest score of 159 came against Himachal Pradesh (2022).

Here's the match summary

Mumbai compiled a massive total of 412 courtesy of fifties from Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, and Tanush Kotian. Bengal's Suraj Jaiswal starred with 6/124. In reply, Bengal were folded for 199 as Majumdar slammed a ton. Following on, Bengal were skittled out for 209 as Abishek registered a fifty. Mohit Avasthi claimed career-best 7/52. Bengal lost the match by an innings and four runs.