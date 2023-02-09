Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Advantage Bengal on Day 2 versus MP

Bengal bowled well to restrict MP to 56/2 in reply on Day 2 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

Bengal continued from where they left off on Day 1 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals versus Madhya Pradesh. Resuming Day 2 on 307/4, Bengal added crucial runs to post a solid first-innings score of 438 in 141.3 overs. Credit goes to the MP bowlers for getting six wickets on Day 2. However, Bengal bowled well to restrict MP to 56/2 in reply.

Bengal miss the chance of posting a score of 500-plus

Bengal lost both their centurions toward the end of the day's play on Wednesday. Day 2 needed some of their batters to score big and perhaps help them post something over 500. However, the chance went begging as Bengal lost wickets at crucial moments. Abishek Porel shined with a 51-run knock. Skipper Manoj Tiwary ended with 42. They added a fifty-plus stand.

MP bowlers do well on Day 2

MP bowlers picked six scalps for just 131 runs on Day 2. Gaurav Yadav dismissed Shahbaz Ahmed early on before Tiwary and Porel added a quality stand to take Bengal past 400. But the partnership was broken before Bengal folded. Kumar Kartikeya claimed a three-fer.

Bengal manage two MP wickets

MP ended up losing two crucial wickets. Yash Dubey departed for a 44-ball 17. Akash Deep claimed his wicket. Fellow opener Himanshu Mantri showed grit with an 87-ball 23 before losing his wicket. Saransh Jain (17*) and Anubhav Agarwal (4*) are unbeaten.