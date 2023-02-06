Sports

Women's Premier League to begin on March 4: Details here

Women's Premier League to begin on March 4: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2023, 09:17 pm 2 min read

WPL 2023 will be played between March 4 and 26

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) season will be played between March 4 and 26. The BCCI, in an email to the five WPL franchises, confirmed that the inaugural season will be conducted at two venues in Mumbai - the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium. Notably, the player auction is scheduled on February 13 in Mumbai.

Mumbai, Ahmedabad to play the opener

The tournament opener is seen as a mouth-watering clash as Team Mumbai will meet Team Ahmedabad (Gujarat Giants) on March 4. The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. As stated, the tournament is set to conclude on March 26.

WPL to begin after completion of WT20 WC

It is worth noting that the WPL will commence eight days after the completion of the Women's T20 World Cup (February 26) in South Africa. Therefore, the BCCI has decided to restrict the first season to Mumbai to reduce the logistical challenges.

A look at the five teams

The Adani Group has attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side has been bagged by Mumbai Indians owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore have bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global has acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

Viacom18 had won Women's IPL media rights

In January, Viacom18 won the WPL media rights with a winning bid of Rs. 951 crore (per match value of Rs. 7.09 crore). The Network 18-owned media house will have the rights for five years (2023-27). This made WPL the most-expensive women's cricket competition in the world. Meanwhile, the men's IPL version remains the most expensive global cricket league.