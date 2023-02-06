Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Key stats of India

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Key stats of India

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 06, 2023, 09:00 pm 2 min read

India reached their first-ever final of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to kickstart on February 10. Newlands, Boland Park, and St George's Park will be the venues for the upcoming tournament. Five-time winners Australia will look to defend their crown. Meanwhile, India Women seek their maiden title, having finished as the runners-up in 2020. Here are the key stats of the Indian contingent.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India's campaign

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India Women in the coveted tournament. India will look to end the wait, having concluded as the runners-up to Australia in the 2020 T20 WC. The Women in Blue have a competent bowling attack, with Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh leading the spin and pace departments, respectively. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet carry the scoring reins.

India's top performers in Women's T20 WC

Mithali Raj, who recently retired from international cricket, is India's leading run-getter in the history of Women's T20 WC (726). Among active players, Harmanpreet owns the most runs for India in the tournament (458 runs at 19.91). She has struck a ton and a fifty each. Meanwhile, Jhulan Goswami is the highest wicket-taker in WT20 WC (43).

Indian players eye these records

Indian captain Harmanpreet could become just the fourth woman with over 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. She has 2,940 WT20I runs at the moment. Her compatriot Smriti Mandhana eyes the same mark in WT20Is. Right-arm spinner Deepti Sharma is set to complete 100 wickets in the format. Shikha Pandey is 10 short of completing 50 wickets in WT20Is.

India eye their maiden WT20 WC title

India reached their first-ever final of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020. They faced Australia in the record summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Australia won the final by 85 runs, India earned praise for their valiant effort. India Women finished as the semi-finalists in 2009, 2010, and 2018. They have won 16 out of 32 WT20 WC matches.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India are in Group B

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.