Shamar Joseph accomplishes 50 Test wickets: Decoding key stats 

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the joint fourth-fastest West Indian bowler to take 50 Test wickets. He achieved this incredible feat en route to a four-wicket haul in the third and final Test against Australia in Jamaica, which was a Day-Night affair. Though Joseph claimed four-fers in both innings, the Aussies won by 176 runs and sealed the series 3-0.

Record-breaking journey Joseph joins these names Joseph's achievement also puts him in the elite club of West Indian bowlers who have taken 50 Test wickets in 11 matches, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is now the joint fourth-fastest to achieve this milestone, alongside Sonny Ramadhin, Shane Shillingford, and Ian Bishop. The ones ahead of him are Alfred Valentine (8), Andy Roberts (9), Colin Croft (9), and Joel Garner (10).

Historic achievement Joseph breaks a 36-year-old record Joseph's feat is even more special as he is the first West Indian pacer to take 50 wickets in 11 or fewer Tests since Ian Bishop in 1989. This breaks a 36-year-old record and further cements his place among the greats of West Indies cricket. He has now raced to 51 wickets across 11 Tests at 21.66 (5W: 4, 4W: 4). With 22 scalps at 14.95, he finished the recent series as the highest wicket-taker.

Numbers Four-fers across both innings As mentioned, Joseph claimed twin four-fers in Jamaica - 4/33 and 4/34. Joseph returned with four or more wickets in five of the six innings in the series. His preceding spells read 1/63, 4/66, 4/46, and 5/87. No other WI bowler, who has featured in a maximum of three Tests in a series, has taken more four-plus wicket hauls. Joseph now shares the pole position with Curtly Ambrose, who bowled five such spells in the 1993-94 home series vs England.

Information Numbers vs Australia 35 of Joseph's wickets have come against the Aussies at 15.82. He now owns 16 wickets across four innings in Day-Night Tests at 11.93. This includes a match-winning 7/68 against Australia at the Gabba last year.