Alzarri Joseph claims his maiden Test fifer vs Australia: Stats 

Albeit in a losing cause, West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph bowled a terrific spell in the third innings of the recently concluded third and final Test against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica. He claimed 5/27 as the West Indies bowled out Australia for 121 in the third innings, leaving a chase of 204 runs for victory. Notably, it was a Day-Night affair.

Spell Sensational from Alzarri Alzarri made the pink ball talk in the final session of Day 2 as the likes of Steve Smith (4), Alex Carey (0), and Beau Webster (14) were dismissed cheaply. Pat Cummins (6) and Josh Hazlewood (4) were his victims on Day 3 morning as the Aussies went from 99/6 to 121/10. Shamar Joseph contributed with four wickets in the innings.

Stats Here are Alzarri's numbers Alzarri, who went wicket-less in his first outing, claimed 5/27 from 12 overs. Having played 40 Tests, Joseph now owns 124 scalps at 33.46. This was his second Test fifer and a maiden one versus Australia. As per ESPNcricinfo, he overall boasts 25 Test wickets against Australia at 29.72. 74 of his wickets have come at home at 29.44 (5W: 1).