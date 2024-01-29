H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have crossed swords in 143 ODIs so far with the head-to-head record being 76-61 in Australia's favour. The tally includes three tied matches and as many abandoned games. WI's overall ODI record in Australia against Australia is decent as they have won 35 games and lost 41. However, their last win in this regard came in 1997.

Information

Australia last hosted WI in ODIs in 2013

Notably, this will be WI's maiden ODI assignment Down Under since the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. The team last toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series in 2013. Hence, none of the players in the WI squad have played an ODI in Australia.

Squad

A look at WI's squad

A bunch of prominent WI players like Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nicholas Pooran will miss the series due to commitments in T20 leagues. Squad: Shai Hope (C), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Squad

Here is Australia's squad

Steve Smith will lead the team with a host of prominent names being rested for this series. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett have earned their maiden Team Australia call-ups. Squad: Steve Smith (C), Travis Head (VC), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

WI

Key performers for West Indies

Shai Hope's ODI average of 51.32 is the highest for a WI batter (Minimum: 1,000 runs). Alzarri Joseph has scalped 78 ODI wickets since 2020 and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in this period. His economy in this period reads 4.95. Roston Chase boasts 16 50-plus scores alongside a couple of four-wicket hauls in List A cricket.

Australia

Key performers for Australia

Travis Head hammered 570 ODI runs last year at an average and strike rate of 51.81 and 133.17, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne was also in fine form last year, hammering 826 ODI runs at 45.88. Adam Zampa returned with 38 ODI scalps in 2023 at 26.31. Brisbane Heat pacer Xavier Bartlett was the highest wicket-taker of the recently concluded BBL season with 20 victims.

Milestones

Here are the approaching milestones

Head (2,393) is closing in on 2,500 runs in ODI cricket. Pace-bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott (925) can complete 1,000 runs in List A cricket. Smith can get to 5,500 runs in ODIs. His current tally stands at 5,356 runs. Hope is nine maximums short of completing 100 ODI sixes. Alzarri is four short of completing 150 List A scalps.