2nd Test, Pat Cummins hammers 64* versus West Indies: Stats
Pat Cummins played a defining hand with the bat on Day 2 of the second Test versus West Indies at the Gabba. Cummins slammed an unbeaten 64*-run knock as Australia declared at 289/9 after the Windies had posted 311/10. Cummins came to the crease when his side was reeling at 161/7. He shared two pivotal stands thereafter to bail the Aussies out.
A positive approach helps Cummins
Cummins joined hands with Usman Khawaja and the two registered an 81-run stand for the eighth wicket. Cummins looked solid during his stay and upped the ante when Khawaja was dismissed for 75. He shared another 47-run stand alongside Nathan Lyon. Cummins ended up with a 73-ball 64*. He smashed eight fours and a six. Lyon (19) gave him good company.
A career-best Test score for Cummins
Cummins registerd his third fifty in the format for the Aussies. It's also his career-best score. Playing his 60th match, Cummins has raced to 1,214 runs at 16.86. He also slammed his maiden fifty versus the Windies. As per ESPNcricinfo, 628 runs have come at home for Cummins. He averages 18.47 (50s: 2).
Summary of the match
West Indies resumed Day 2 on 266/8 before going on to get 311. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc finished with a four-fer. In response, the Aussies were 23/4 at one stage before Khawaja, Alex Carey, and Cummins helped them get near to Windies's score.