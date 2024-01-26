Knock

A positive approach helps Cummins

Cummins joined hands with Usman Khawaja and the two registered an 81-run stand for the eighth wicket. Cummins looked solid during his stay and upped the ante when Khawaja was dismissed for 75. He shared another 47-run stand alongside Nathan Lyon. Cummins ended up with a 73-ball 64*. He smashed eight fours and a six. Lyon (19) gave him good company.

Runs

A career-best Test score for Cummins

Cummins registerd his third fifty in the format for the Aussies. It's also his career-best score. Playing his 60th match, Cummins has raced to 1,214 runs at 16.86. He also slammed his maiden fifty versus the Windies. As per ESPNcricinfo, 628 runs have come at home for Cummins. He averages 18.47 (50s: 2).

Information

Summary of the match

West Indies resumed Day 2 on 266/8 before going on to get 311. For the Aussies, Mitchell Starc finished with a four-fer. In response, the Aussies were 23/4 at one stage before Khawaja, Alex Carey, and Cummins helped them get near to Windies's score.