Decoding the most expensive signings in IPL auction history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:30 pm Dec 19, 202309:30 pm

KKR bought Mitchell Starc for a massive Rs. 24.75 crore (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The Indian Premier League auction is often very exciting where teams shell out an incredible amount of money for the players they need. Considering the demand and supply and the auction dynamics, teams at times tend to overspend. Similarly, the IPL 2024 auction saw Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins bag home the big bucks. Here are the most expensive IPL players of all time.

MI signed Cameron Green for Rs. 17.50 crore (2023)

Mumbai Indians needed a pace-bowling all-rounder and they went all in for Cameron Green. After a massive bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was MI who managed to secure the youngster. Green had an excellent outing in his debut IPL, slamming 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28. However, Green was traded to RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

PBKS shelled out Rs. 18.50 crore for Sam Curran (2023)

Punjab Kings needed a bowler to support Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran had a brilliant T20 World Cup hence they broke the bank for the English all-rounder and signed him for Rs. 18.50 crore. Curran had an underwhelming IPL 2023 where he scalped 10 wickets and scored 276 runs. However, given the talent, PBKS have shown their trust in the Englishman by retaining him.

SRH secured Pat Cummins for a whopping Rs. 20.50 crore

SRH scripted history when they dished out Rs. 20.50 crore for Pat Cummins. This was the first time in IPL history that a player went for Rs. 20-plus crores. But considering his all-round ability and exceptional repertoire, SRH felt it was the right amount. He led Australia to the 2023 World Cup title. Cummins has scalped 45 wickets and scored 379 runs in IPL.

Mitchell Starc returns to KKR for historic Rs. 24.75 crore

KKR scripted history when they signed Mitchell Starc for Rs. 24.75 crore, making him the most expensive signing ever. They faced a very tough bidding war from GT. But KKR desperately needed an overseas pacer who could lead the bunch of domestic speedsters that they have at their disposal. Starc last played in IPL 2015. He has claimed 34 wickets in 27 IPL matches.

Some of the other costliest signings in IPL history

Ben Stokes was bought by CSK in the IPL 2023 auction for Rs. 16.25 crore. In 2021, RR shelled out Rs. 16.25 crore on Chris Morris. In the IPL 2023 auction, Lucknow Super Giants spent Rs. 16 crore on Nicholas Pooran.