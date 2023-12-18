IPL 2024 auction: Uncapped Indian pacers who can be picked

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Dec 18, 2023

Kartik Tyagi may start a bidding war in IPL 2024 auction (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction is scheduled to take place on December 19. Ahead of the event, many teams are on the lookout for talented young pacers. The tournament has always helped in unearthing new fast bowlers, and this season, things will be no different. Several pacers in the domestic scene will be in the mix. Here are further details.

Haryana's Sumit Kumar may attract some teams

Haryana pacer Sumit Kumar was at his dominant best in the recently concluded 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The speedster played an important role in helping Haryana win their maiden VHT title with his exceptional bowling and handy batting. Sumit picked up 18 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 4.15 while also slamming 183 runs at a strike rate of 155.08.

Baroda seamer Atit Sheth can be in demand

Considering the dearth of Indian pace-bowling all-rounders, teams can chase after Baroda's Atit Sheth. The 27-year-old finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scalping 18 wickets at 14.27. His exceptional bowling helped Baroda reach the SMAT finals this season. Sheth is a handy batter, who is yet to set the stage on fire with his willow in T20s.

Anshul Kamboj can be a surprise pick

Another speedster who played a big role in helping Haryana win their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. Anshul Kamboj scalped 17 wickets in 10 matches while maintaining an economy of 3.58. He is an all-phase bowler with exceptional control. The 23-year-old is still raw but has that fire in him to succeed at a higher level. Teams may give him a chance.

Yash Dayal may find a new team

Yash Dayal made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last IPL season when Rinku Singh hammered five consecutive sixes against him. Dayal was also released by Gujarat Titans but is a pretty talented pacer in the domestic circuit. The 26-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh has claimed 13 wickets in the IPL at an average of 35.46. He will eye redemption.

Kartik Tyagi can start a bidding war

Kartik Tyagi has flattered to deceive in the IPL, and it is time for him to get that right. There's no doubt on his talent. The youngster has great speed but lacks control. He has claimed 25 wickets in 32 T20 matches at 38.08. But his economy of 9.19 is on the higher side. Tyagi will look for another crack at the cash-rich league.