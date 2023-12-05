VHT 2023: Arpit Guleria breaks records with 8/50 against Gujarat

1/5

Sports 2 min read

VHT 2023: Arpit Guleria breaks records with 8/50 against Gujarat

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:27 pm Dec 05, 202303:27 pm

Guleria becomes the third Indian bowler to scalp eight wickets in a List A innings

Himachal Pradesh pacer Arpit Guleria was at his best against Gujarat in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 26-year-old speedster finished with a record-breaking 8/50 from his nine overs. Guleria became only the third Indian to scalp eight wickets in a List A innings. However, despite his heroics, Gujarat compiled a good total of 327/10. Here we decode his stats.

2/5

A record-breaking spell from Guleria

Guleria was introduced late in the attack as Gujarat were already in the driver's seat. However, the pacer removed Priyank Panchal, who was four runs shy of his century, before outfoxing Umang Kumar. The likes of Saurav Chauhan and Kshitij Patel also fell to the pacer. Guleria removed Chirag Gandhi, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, and Jayveer Parmar in the 49th over.

3/5

Third Indian to scalp eight wickets in List A match

Guleria's figures of 8/50 are the third-best by an Indian in List A cricket. Shahbaz Nadeem owns the best-ever List-A figures of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Similarly, Rahul Sanghvi's 8/15 is in the second spot. He achieved the feat while playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 1997. Overall, Guleria is the 13th bowler to achieve this feat.

4/5

A look at his List A numbers

Guleria made his List A debut for Himachal Pradesh in 2019 and has featured in 15 matches ever since. He has returned with 24 wickets at an average of around 40. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in this format. Guleria has scalped 44 wickets in 15 First-Class matches at an average of 32.54.

5/5

Guleria has returned with 13 wickets in 2023 VHT

The 26-year-old has been pretty good for Himachal Pradesh in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Guleria has returned with 13 wickets from only four matches in the competition at an average of 13.07. However, his economy of 6.49 is slightly on the higher side.