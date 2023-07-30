Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube slams his second List A fifty

Sports

Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube slams his second List A fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 30, 2023 | 11:43 pm 2 min read

Dube played a match-winning 78-ball 83* against North Zone (Photo credit: Twitter/@IamShivamDube)

West Zone dasher Shivam Dube was at his aggressive best against North Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. Dube played a sensational knock of 83* from 78 deliveries which guided WZone to a six-wicket win while chasing 260. They reached the target in only 48.5 overs. Notably, this was Dube's second half-century in List A cricket. He shared a splendid partnership with Kathan Patel.

A match-winner hand from Dube

Dube came in the middle when WZone were 90/3 in 18.4 overs and were in a spot of bother. He tried steadying the ship with Harvik Desai, who was well set but unfortunately, he was dismissed and WZone were 122/7 in 25.4 overs. Then Dube stitched a 138-run stand with Patel which helped WZone cross the line. Dube slammed five sixes and three boundaries.

A look at Dube's List A numbers

Playing his 51st List A match, the 30-year-old dasher has hammered 922 runs at an average of 40.08. Apart from two fifties, he has slammed a ton in this format. Unfortunately, Dube missed out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year for Mumbai due to a side strain. However, he had a brilliant IPL 2023, scoring 418 runs in 16 matches (SR: 158.33).

A well-paced knock from Patel

Partnering Dube, Patel played a very sensible knock. While Dube took the aggressive route, Patel complimented him well. The duo added 138 runs together and both remained unbeaten as they crossed the line. Notably, this was Patel's second List A half-century as he slammed an 85-ball 63. Overall, Patel has compiled 632 runs in 19 List A matches at an average of 39.50.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first NZone lost two wickets inside 18 overs (82/2). But crucial contributions from Nitish Rana, Himanshu Rana and Shubham Rohilla helped them reach a total of 259/6 in their 50 overs. WZone's Shams Mulani starred with figures of 3/29. In reply, Desai slammed consecutive fifties, while Dube and Patel added 138 runs together to help WZone cross the line in 48.5 overs.

Share this timeline