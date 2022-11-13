Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Delhi beat Meghalaya: Key stats

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Delhi beat Meghalaya: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 13, 2022, 03:53 pm 3 min read

Dhawan played an important 54-run knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Delhi thrashed Meghalaya by eight wickets in Elite Group B to record their second win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Chasing 217 in Kolkata, Delhi crossed the line in 32.2 overs. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was brilliant at the top, scoring a 42-ball 54. His fellow opener Himmat Singh (85) and Yash Dhull (71*) also scored half-centuries. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy got underway on Saturday (November 12).

Delhi, who are eyeing their second title, met Vidarbha in their opener and recorded a comprehensive five-wicket win.

They produced another clinical show against Meghalaya as the Dippu Sangma-led side never really looked in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan, Bengal, and Kerala also recorded victories on Sunday.

Match Summary How did the match pan out?

Delhi restricted Meghalaya to 216/7 after electing to bowl first at the 22 Yards, Salt Lake in Kolkata. While Punit Bisht (75) scored the most for the side, opener Wanlambok Nongkhlaw contributed with 59 runs. Nitish Rana (2/27) was the pick of the Delhi bowlers. While skipper Dhawan laid the foundation chase, Himmat Singh and Yash Dhull also played valuable knocks.

Dhawan Dhawan races to 11,953 List A runs

Dhawan, who will lead India in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, has looked in good touch in this competition. He scored a 64-ball 47 in Delhi's opener. He has raced to 11,953 runs in 296 List A (50s: 66, 100s: 30) matches at over 44, including 6,672 runs in 161 ODIs. Dhawan has 30 centuries and 66 fifties in List A cricket.

Knocks Brilliant knocks from Yash Dhull and Himmat Singh

Opener Himmat Singh, who could only manage 11 against Vidarbha, paced his knock to perfection against Meghalaya. The 26-year-old scored 85 off just 88 deliveries (4s: 9, 6s: 2). Dhull, on the other hand, scored an unbeaten 64-ball 71 (4s: 10, 6: 1). The youngster scored a 27-ball 37 in Delhi's opener. Dhull and Himmat added 142 runs for the second wicket.

Information Himmat Singh has been prolific in List A cricket

Himmat has proved his mettle in the 50-over format, having scored 1,327 runs in 39 games. While his average reads 47.38, his strike rate is a tad over 80. The youngster has five fifties and as many tons in the format.

Bowlers Pradeep Sangwan races to 97 wickets

Having recorded figures of 2/43 in nine overs, Sangwan has now raced to 97 List A wickets in just 58 games. Shivank Vashisht, who claimed 2/31 in 10 overs, has 10 wickets in 12 games. Nitish Rana, whose figures read 2/27 in eight overs, has 35 wickets from 62 games in the format. The batting all-rounder has also scored 1,958 runs.