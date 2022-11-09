Sports

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan clocks 23rd half-century in T20Is

Rizwan smashed 57 off 43 balls (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

An incredible knock by opener Mohammad Rizwan propelled Pakistan to the final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Rizwan slammed a 43-ball 57, helping Pakistan chase 153 against New Zealand in a one-sided semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He was also involved in a 105-run stand with skipper Babar Azam. Rizwan continues his exploits in the shortest format.

Fifties Most T20I fifties in 2022

Rizwan laid the foundation of Pakistan's win with a superb knock. Unlike the previous few matches, the Pakistan opener played attacking in an attacking manner. Rizwan eventually completed his 23rd half-century in T20I cricket. It was his 10th T20I fifty of 2022, now the most by a batter this year. Rizwan departed on 57 off 43 balls (5 fours).

Partnership A record-breaking partnership

Rizwan and Babar shared a 105-run stand before the former departed. It was their third 100+ partnership in the T20 World Cup, now the most by a pair in the tournament's history. Two others were recorded in the 2021 edition (against India and Namibia). It was the eighth 100+ opening stand between Babar and Rizwan, the most in this regard.

Feat Rizwan eyes the 1,000-run mark in 2022

Rizwan now has 981 runs from 24 T20Is at an average of 46.71 in 2022. He is the second-highest run-scorer this year after India's Suryakumar Yadav (1,026). With 19 more, Rizwan will become the only batter to register 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year twice. Rizwan holds the record for scoring most T20I runs in a year (1,326 in 2021).

Award Rizwan wins MoM award in semis

Rizwan, who was adjudged MoM award for his knock, said "Babar and I were struggling but we worked hard and believed. We kept fighting." "When we crossed the boundary line, we decided to take the attack to the new ball bowlers. When we finished the powerplay, we knew one of us had to bat deep as it was a tricky pitch," he added.

Milestone Second-fastest to 2,500 T20I runs

Earlier in the tournament, Rizwan became the second-fastest to 2,500 runs, achieving the feat in 65 innings. Only Babar Azam (62) has reached the milestone quicker than his compatriot. Overall, he became the third Pakistani and ninth batter to get the feat. He has scored 2,620 runs in 79 matches at an average of 49.43 (100s: 1, 50s: 23) so far.