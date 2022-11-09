Sports

Pakistan beat NZ to reach third T20 World Cup final

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 09, 2022, 04:57 pm 4 min read

Pakistan won the match by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

A century stand by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan propelled Pakistan to the final of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The duo helped Pakistan chase 153 against New Zealand in a one-sided semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Earlier, NZ's Daryl Mitchell starred with an unbeaten fifty. Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup champions, will now vie for their second title.

Match Pakistan complete the run-chase in the final over

Pakistan kept the New Zealand batters at bay after Williamson elected to bat. The Kiwis lost both openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway in the Powerplay. Williamson and Mitchell brought New Zealand back in the hunt with a fifty-plus stand. The latter's 53* guided NZ to 152/4 in 20 overs. Babar and Rizwan made it a one-sided chase for Pakistan (153/3).

Final Pakistan reach third T20 WC final

Pakistan have qualified for the T20 WC final after over a decade. They last reached this stage in the 2009 edition when they were crowned champions. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final to claim their maiden T20 WC title. The Men in Green also finished as the runners-up of the inaugural T20 World Cup. They lost the final to India.

Babar Babar leads from the front!

Babar finally broke his string of low scores! The Pakistan skipper, who managed scores of 0, 4, 4, 6, and 25 before this match, finally shut his detractors. Playing his 98th T20I, Babar raced to his 30th half-century in T20I cricket. He now has 32 fifty-plus scores in the format (two tons). Babar also completed 3,300 T20I runs in this process.

Rizwan Most T20I fifties in 2022

Rizwan laid the foundation of Pakistan's win with a superb knock. Unlike the previous few matches, the Pakistan opener played in an attacking manner. Rizwan eventually completed his 23rd half-century in T20I cricket. It was his 10th T20I fifty of 2022, now the most by a batter this year. Rizwan departed on 57 off 43 balls (5 fours).

Partnership 100+ partnership between Babar and Rizwan

Babar and Rizwan shared a 105-run stand before the former departed. It was their third 100+ partnership in the T20 World Cup, now the most by a pair in the tournament's history. Two others were recorded in the 2021 edition (against India and Namibia). It was the eighth 100+ opening stand between Babar and Rizwan, the most in this regard.

Mitchell Third T20I half-century for Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell added fire to NZ's innings. The dashing batter picked momentary boundaries to maintain a healthy run-rate for the Kiwis. He also completed several doubles alongside Kane Williamson (46). Mitchell raced to his third half-century in T20I cricket in the 18th over. He smashed 53* off 35 balls (3 fours, 1 six). He also completed 750 T20I runs in the format.

Williamson Williamson completes 2,400 T20I runs

Williamson led from the front after the Kiwis lost three quick wickets. He worked the gaps initially to keep the Black Caps afloat. Williamson's strike rate hovered around 100 till the 13th over when he smashed Mohammad Wasim for a six. The NZ skipper fell four short of registering his 17th half-century in T20I cricket. Nevertheless, Williamson completed 2,400 runs in the format.

Information NZ, Pakistan attain this feat

As per Kausthub Gudipati, this is the first time two teams have faced each other on more than one occasion in men's T20I knockouts in the same year. Pakistan and New Zealand also met in the NZ T20I Tri-Series final last month.

Numbers A look at other notable numbers

Rizwan and Babar gave Pakistan a solid start. The duo helped Pakistan plunder 55/0 in the Powerplay, their highest in this phase in the ongoing tournament. Notably, only two out last seven matches played at the SCG have been won by the side batting second (2022 T20 WC). Interestingly, the last eight NZ-Pakistan T20Is have been won by the side batting second.