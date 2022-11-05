Sports

T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 05, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in their respective last Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Besides winning this contest, both sides rely upon other results to qualify for the semi-finals. While both sides have two wins and as many defeats in the tournament, Pakistan are ahead in terms of net run rate. Here we look at the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host this fixture on Sunday (November 6). While the track is fruitful for batting, spinners can be effective in the middle overs. 158 is the average first-innings score at the venue in T20Is. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

Pakistan have firmly dominated Bangladesh in terms of head-to-head record in T20 Internationals (15-2). Bangladesh's last T20I victory over the Men in Green was recorded in 2016. Notably, the two sides met twice last month and Pakistan emerged victorious on both occasions. In T20 World Cups, Pakistan have thrashed the Bangla Tigers in all their five meetings so far.

PAK vs BAN Both teams have a lot to play for

Besides winning the upcoming contest, both sides would need at least one of South Africa or India to lose their respective last match. However, both outcomes are unlikely as SA will meet Netherlands and India will be up against Zimbabwe. Nevertheless, both Pakistan and Bangladesh must look to win to keep their outside chances alive. Babar Azam's men will enter the field as favorites.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah Bangladesh (Probable XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Stats Who are the key performers?

Shadab Khan has taken eight wickets alongside scoring a fifty in the tournament. With 892 runs in 22 games, Mohammad Rizwan is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20Is this year. Taskin Ahmed has clipped 13 wickets in 2022, averaging 27.07. Litton Das scored a 27-ball 60 against India in his last outing. With 127 scalps, Shakib Al Hasan is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das, Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Babar Azam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Shadab Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das (VC), Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Mahmud, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf