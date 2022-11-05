Sports

T20 World Cup, India vs Zimbabwe: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 05, 2022, 02:13 pm 3 min read

India are leading the Group 2 standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and Zimbabwe will cross swords in their respective last Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Zimbabwe are all but out of the semi-final race, India will go through with a win. There is a possibility of the Men in Blue advancing to the semis even if they lose. Here is the preview of the upcoming duel.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host this contest on Sunday (November 6). As the boundaries are on the bigger side, spinners will have a role to play. While 141 is the average first-innings score, chasing teams have won 11 of the 20 T20Is here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

Information Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met seven times in T20Is so far with India leading the head-to-head record 5-2. They last met in the format back in 2016 where India recorded a 2-1 series win. India and Zimbabwe have never met in T20 WC before.

IND vs ZIM India will be high on confidence

With three wins in four games, India are leading the Group 2 standings. In case India lose, they would need at least one of South Africa or Pakistan to lose their last game. In case SA beat Netherlands and Pakistan lose to Bangladesh, India must stay ahead of Bangla Tigers in terms of NRR if they are to qualify after losing to Zimbabwe.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (captain), Regis Chakabva (wicket-keeper), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Stats Who are the key performers?

With 965 runs in 27 games, Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer in T20Is this year. Virat Kohli is leading the run-scoring chart in the ongoing tournament with 220 runs in four games. Sikandar Raza has been in sublime form this year, having smashed 701 runs in 23 T20Is alongside scalping 24 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 35 T20I wickets in 2022 (ER: 6.99)

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Regis Chakabva, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Arshdeep Singh Fantasy XI (Option 2): Regis Chakabva, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), KL Rahul (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh