T20 World Cup: Netherlands bundle out Zimbabwe for 117

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 11:13 am 2 min read

Only Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza scored in double figures (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe perished on 117 against Netherlands in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash at the Adelaide Oval. Only Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza managed to score in double figures. The Netherlands bowlers installed a batting collapse after Raza controlled some damage (20/3). Paul van Meekeren took three wickets, while Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, and Logan van Beek took two each.

PP Zimbabwe manage 20/3 in the Powerplay

Netherlands bowlers were all over Zimbabwe in the first six overs after the latter elected to bat. Openers Wesley Madhevere and Craig Ervine departed early on, while Zimbabwe lost Regis Chakabva too on the last delivery of the Powerplay. Brandon Glover delivered a wicket-maiden (fourth over). Zimbabwe managed just 20/3 in the powerplay overs. Glover conceded a solitary run in his next over.

Information Zimbabwe have lost 20 wickets in Powerplay (2022 T20 WC)

Zimbabwe's Powerplay totals in 2022 T20 WC: 41/3 vs Ire, 55/3 vs WI, 30/2 vs Sco, 14/3 vs SA, 47/2 vs Pak, 36/4 vs Ban, 20/3 vs Ned. They lost 20 wickets, the most by a team in this phase in the ongoing tournament.

Raza Another superb knock by Raza

Once again, all-rounder Raza saved Zimbabwe from sinking. He negotiated the Netherlands bowlers and launched a fitting counter-attack. Raza slammed 40 off 24 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3). The right-handed batter smashed 14 runs off the ninth over delivered by Glover, who conceded just one run in his first two overs. Bas de Leede dismissed Raza in the 15th over.

Wickets Paul van Meekeren takes three wickets

Right-arm seamer Paul van Meekeren was the pick of Netherlands bowlers. He dismissed Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, and Ryan Burl. The Netherlands pacer bagged figures of 3/29 in four overs. Notably, he conceded six runs off wides. Glover, who bowled the only maiden over of the match, was expensive in his final two overs. Overall, he took two wickets for 29 runs.