Ducati unveils limited-edition Panigale V4 Marquez World Champion Replica

Ducati has unveiled the limited-edition Panigale V4 Marquez World Champion Replica, celebrating Marc Marquez's 2025 MotoGP Riders's Championship win. The event was held at Ducati's headquarters in Borgo Panigale, Italy. The special model commemorates Marquez's championship win, highlighting Ducati's achievements in the 2025 MotoGP season.

Collector's item A collector's dream: 293 numbered units of the Panigale V4 The Panigale V4 Marquez Replica is a collector's item, with just 293 numbered units produced. Each bike features Marquez's signature on the fuel tank cover, making it a unique piece for fans and collectors alike. The limited production run adds to its exclusivity and appeal among motorcycle enthusiasts who appreciate Ducati's racing heritage and innovation.

Bike features Ducati's special edition bike: A closer look The Panigale V4 Marquez 2025 World Champion Replica is based on the Panigale V4 S and features a MotoGP-inspired livery. The motorcycle packs a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that produces 218.5hp with an Akrapovic exhaust and dedicated engine calibration. The weight has been reduced by 2.5kg compared to the standard Panigale V4 S, while kerb weight without fuel stands at 186.5kg.

Racing influence Ducati's racing programs influence special edition bike The Panigale V4 Marquez Replica borrows several components from Ducati's racing programs. These include carbon fiber wheels that reduce inertia by 12% at the front and 19% at the rear, improving agility and direction changes. The bike also features Corner Sidepods, an aerodynamic solution first introduced by Ducati in MotoGP to enhance ground effect and tire grip at high lean angles.

Braking system Track-focused braking system and additional features The Panigale V4 Marquez Replica is fitted with Ducati's Front Brake Pro+ system, featuring twin 338.5mm Brembo T-Drive finned disks and GP4 Sport Production calipers. The setup is derived from systems used in WorldSBK and was also seen on the bikes raced during Ducati's Race of Champions events. Additional standard equipment includes Ohlins Smart EC 3.0 semi-active suspension, a dry clutch, adjustable billet aluminum footpegs, a GPS module, Alcantara seat, racing plexiglass, and a dedicated dashboard animation at key-on.