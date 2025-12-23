Priandana attained the feat against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday

Indonesia's Gede Priandana takes five wickets in an over: Stats

Gede Priandana, a 28-year-old right-arm seamer from Indonesia, has become the first player to take five wickets in an over in a T20I match. He achieved this historic feat during the first T20I encounter against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday. According to ESPNcricinfo, Priandana became the first male or female cricketer to achieve the feat. Here are the key stats.