Indonesia's Gede Priandana takes five wickets in an over: Stats
What's the story
Gede Priandana, a 28-year-old right-arm seamer from Indonesia, has become the first player to take five wickets in an over in a T20I match. He achieved this historic feat during the first T20I encounter against Cambodia in Bali on Tuesday. According to ESPNcricinfo, Priandana became the first male or female cricketer to achieve the feat. Here are the key stats.
Match details
Priandana's remarkable bowling performance
Priandana took five wickets in his first over of the match. He started with a hat-trick, dismissing Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh, and Chanthoeun Rathanak on successive deliveries. After a dot ball, he dismissed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak to complete an incredible five-wicket haul. While Cambodia managed just one run in that over, they perished for 107 in an attempt to chase down 168.
Information
A first in T20Is
As mentioned, this was the first instance of a bowler taking five wickets in an over in a T20I. According to ESPNcricinfo, this has happened twice in men's domestic cricket: Al-Amin Hossain (2013-14) and Abhimanyu Mithun (2019-20).
Information
Priandana also opened the innings
Before his bowling heroics, Priandana opened the batting for Indonesia, having scored an 11-ball 6. The highlight of the innings was wicketkeeper-batter Dharma Kesuma's unbeaten 110 off 68 balls.