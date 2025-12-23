Kiara calls Sidharth 'hands-on father' post-baby; talks about 8-hour workdays

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently opened up about her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra 's role as a parent. Speaking to Vogue India, she described him as an "incredibly hands-on father." The couple welcomed their first child , daughter Saraayah, in July 2025. Advani also shared insights on work-life balance and mental health during the interview.

Work-life balance 'Burnout helps no one in any industry' Advani, who was working for seven months during her pregnancy, emphasized the importance of mental health in her interview. She supported the demand for an eight-hour workday, which actor Deepika Padukone recently advocated. "Burnout helps no one in any industry," Advani said. She also shared a three-word mantra she follows at work and home: "Dignity. Balance. Respect."

Coping strategy Advani's coping mechanism for mental exhaustion When asked about her cure for mental exhaustion, Advani revealed that it was the "sound of Saraayah giggling in her sleep." She also shared that she has become very efficient with time management, using every second when her baby is asleep to work. "I've become very focused about how I use the gaps. Earlier, time could just leak away. Now, I feel responsible for it," she said.