Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani welcome baby girl: Exploring their net worth

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a girl, on Tuesday. As the spotlight shines on the power couple, let's explore their reported combined net worth of ₹145 crore. As per GQ, their Mumbai residences include Malhotra's ₹70 crore sea-facing home in Bandra and her ₹15 crore marble-clad apartment in Mahalaxmi. They also own luxury cars worth nearly ₹10 crore.

Home details Home designed by Gauri Khan and luxury car collection Malhotra's luxurious ₹70 crore Pali Hill abode, designed by Gauri Khan, features natural materials, soft neutral tones, and modern elements. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, mood lighting, and a balcony that could serve as a meditation space. He collaborated with Khan to design the home according to his laid-back personality. Malhotra's car and bike collection is as impressive as his house. It includes a Range Rover Vogue (₹2.38 crore), a Mercedes-Maybach S 500, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy worth ₹18 lakh.

Home details Advani's former residence in Mahalaxmi, her luxury cars Before moving in with Malhotra, Advani lived in a ₹15 crore apartment in Mahalaxmi, as per The Economic Times. The residence is a monochrome marvel of white marble, large windows, and serene quiet. However, after their marriage, the couple has been living at Malhotra's Bandra home. Meanwhile, Advani's car collection is a lesson in understated luxury. It includes an Audi A8 L (₹1.56 crore), BMW X5 (₹79.9 lakh), BMW 530D (₹74.49 lakh), and Mercedes-Benz E220D (₹73.48 lakh).