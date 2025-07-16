Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani welcome baby girl: Exploring their net worth
Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a girl, on Tuesday. As the spotlight shines on the power couple, let's explore their reported combined net worth of ₹145 crore. As per GQ, their Mumbai residences include Malhotra's ₹70 crore sea-facing home in Bandra and her ₹15 crore marble-clad apartment in Mahalaxmi. They also own luxury cars worth nearly ₹10 crore.
Malhotra's luxurious ₹70 crore Pali Hill abode, designed by Gauri Khan, features natural materials, soft neutral tones, and modern elements. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, mood lighting, and a balcony that could serve as a meditation space. He collaborated with Khan to design the home according to his laid-back personality. Malhotra's car and bike collection is as impressive as his house. It includes a Range Rover Vogue (₹2.38 crore), a Mercedes-Maybach S 500, and a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy worth ₹18 lakh.
Advani's former residence in Mahalaxmi, her luxury cars
Before moving in with Malhotra, Advani lived in a ₹15 crore apartment in Mahalaxmi, as per The Economic Times. The residence is a monochrome marvel of white marble, large windows, and serene quiet. However, after their marriage, the couple has been living at Malhotra's Bandra home. Meanwhile, Advani's car collection is a lesson in understated luxury. It includes an Audi A8 L (₹1.56 crore), BMW X5 (₹79.9 lakh), BMW 530D (₹74.49 lakh), and Mercedes-Benz E220D (₹73.48 lakh).
As per reports, the baby girl arrived a little ahead of schedule on Tuesday and was born at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Advani and her daughter are both said to be in good health. While reports about the couple becoming parents have been going around since Tuesday night, Malhotra took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm the news. Their statement read, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."