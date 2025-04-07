What's the story

Kiara Advani will be making her Met Gala debut this year.

The 2025 Met Gala will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

The news comes after the actor announced her first pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra in February.

Last year, she made her debut at the Cannes Red Carpet, gracing the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner.