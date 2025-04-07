Kiara Advani to debut at Met Gala this year
What's the story
Kiara Advani will be making her Met Gala debut this year.
The 2025 Met Gala will take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.
The news comes after the actor announced her first pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra in February.
Last year, she made her debut at the Cannes Red Carpet, gracing the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner.
Gala details
Met Gala 2025 theme and dress code
This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," a tribute to the rich legacy of Black fashion.
Inspired by the work of Monica L Miller, a professor at Barnard College, the official dress code for the 2025 Met Gala is "Tailored for You," encouraging guests to embrace made-to-measure fashion reflecting their personality, background, or story.
Gala leadership
Co-chairs and honorary chair for Met Gala 2025
The co-chairs for this year's Met Gala are actor Colman Domingo, music stars A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams, racing champion Lewis Hamilton, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. LeBron James will be the honorary chair.
The newly revived Host Committee includes some influential names, such as Andre 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Usher.
Notably, the Costume Institute is dedicating its major spring exhibition entirely to Black designers, especially menswear.