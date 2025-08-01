Harry Brook slams his 13th fifty in Test cricket: Stats

England's Harry Brook hit a crucial 53-run knock for his side versus India on Day 2 of the 5th and final Test match at The Oval. Brook arrived to the crease when England were 142/3. He added 33 runs alongside Joe Root before helping England take a 23-run lead. Brook was the last man to fall for England in their score of 247.

Knock Brook plays his part for England England were going strongly before India bounced back with six wickets in the 2nd session. Brook held his fort from one end and got the desired boundaries when the chances came. At tea, England were 215/7 before Brook helped them get to 247 with rain interrupting the match in between. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Brook, who derived an inside edge on to the stumps.

Stats Brook slams his 3rd fifty-plus score versus India Brook slammed five fours and a six in his knock of 53 from 64 balls. He has raced to 2,709 runs from 30 Test matches (49 innings) at a solid average of 56.43. This was his 13th Test fifty (100s: 9). Playing in his maiden Test series against India, he owns 370 runs at 46.25 from 8 innings (100s: 1, 50s: 2).