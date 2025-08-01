Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's runs tally in home Tests

Root's 29 took him to 7,224 runs on home soil in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 55.14 (100s: 23, 50s: 33). Root is now the 2nd-highest scorer in home Test matches. Most runs at home venues in Tests: 7,578 - Ricky Ponting in Australia 7,224 - Joe Root in England* 7,216 - Sachin Tendulkar in India 7,167 - M Jayawardene in Sri Lanka

Vs India

First batter with 2,000 runs against India in home Tests

Root, who is the highest scorer versus India in Test cricket, has surpassed 2,000-runs on home soil against them. In 20 matches (33 innings), Root owns 2,006 runs at 71.64 with the help of 9 tons and 6 fifties. Root has now become the first batter with 2,000-plus runs at home against India. Ponting is next with 1,893 runs on Australian soil.