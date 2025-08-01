Joe Root surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's runs tally in home Tests
What's the story
England batter Joe Root managed a score of 29 from 45 balls on Day 2 of the 5th and final Test versus India at The Oval. Root arrived in the middle when England were 129/2 in the 22nd over after lunch. His dismissal saw the hosts get reduced to 175/4 after India managed 224. Root has accomplished two big Test records enroute to 29.
After surpassing Tendulkar, Root is only behind Ponting
Root's 29 took him to 7,224 runs on home soil in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root averages 55.14 (100s: 23, 50s: 33). Root is now the 2nd-highest scorer in home Test matches. Most runs at home venues in Tests: 7,578 - Ricky Ponting in Australia 7,224 - Joe Root in England* 7,216 - Sachin Tendulkar in India 7,167 - M Jayawardene in Sri Lanka
Vs India
First batter with 2,000 runs against India in home Tests
Root, who is the highest scorer versus India in Test cricket, has surpassed 2,000-runs on home soil against them. In 20 matches (33 innings), Root owns 2,006 runs at 71.64 with the help of 9 tons and 6 fifties. Root has now become the first batter with 2,000-plus runs at home against India. Ponting is next with 1,893 runs on Australian soil.