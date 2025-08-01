Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award after 33 years

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday. The awards, which recognize excellence in Indian cinema, were delayed due to the pandemic. This year (for 2023 awards) saw Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey sharing the Best Actor award for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Notably, Badshah of Bollywood picked up his first National Award 33 years after his film debut. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Other winners Best Director, Supporting Actor/Actress, Best Film The award for Best Feature Film went to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Sudipto Sen was awarded Best Director for The Kerala Story. Vijayaraghavan and Mutthupettai Somu Bhaskar shared the Best Supporting Actor award for their roles in Pookkaalam and Parking, respectively. Urvashi and Janki Bodiwala won Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku and Vash, respectively.

Film accolades Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' won big Ranbir Kapoor's Animal won two awards: Best Sound Design (Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan) and Best Music Direction for Background Scores (Harshavardhan Rameshwar). Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur bagged the Best Makeup Artist (Shrikant Desai) and Best Costume Design (Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir, Nidhhi Gambhir). The award for Best Editing went to Midhun Murali for Pookkaalam.

Other winners Best Action Direction, Music (Songs), Lyrics The award for Best Action Direction went to Hanu-Man (Telugu), while Best Music Direction for Songs was awarded to Vaathi (Tamil). The Best Lyrics award was given to Balagam (The Group). The Best Male Playback Singer award went to PVMS Rohit for Premisthunna, and Shilpa Rao won Best Female Playback Singer for Chaliya.