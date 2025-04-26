Ranbir-Sai's 'Ramayana' may unveil first glimpse at WAVES 2025: Report
What's the story
The first part of the highly awaited film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in 2027.
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team of Ramayana is looking to announce an interesting update at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from May 1-4, 2025.
The project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Summit details
Potential reveal of 'Ramayana' poster or video at WAVES
The source further revealed that the organizers of WAVES have invited some illustrious names from different Indian film industries to make it a big affair.
"The team of Ramayana is looking to share an update during this star-studded event. It will be a win-win situation for both."
"The team of the film will get a grand platform to showcase their product and grab a lot of eyeballs," the insider explained.
Decision pending
'Ramayana' team to decide on presentation format soon
The source also added that the Ramayana team is contemplating presenting a poster or video at the WAVES Summit.
"However, things are still being planned and a decision will be taken in a few days, provided things fall in place," they added.
"Last year, the makers were planning to announce the film on Ram Navami 2024, but the plan was later deferred. Hence, things are still not confirmed yet."
Cast details
'Ramayana' boasts a star-studded cast
Ramayana boasts of a star-studded cast with Kapoor headlining as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Yash of KGF fame as Ravana.
Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chadha are also a part of the ensemble.
The film is bound to be one of the biggest highlights of Indian cinema in the next few years.