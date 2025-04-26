What's the story

The first part of the highly awaited film Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in 2027.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team of Ramayana is looking to announce an interesting update at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from May 1-4, 2025.

The project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.