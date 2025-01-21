Ranbir-Deepika's 'YJHD': Successful re-release run to end at ₹25.5cr
What's the story
The re-release of the 2012 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is coming to an end at the box office. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, has been a crowd-pleaser in its second run in theaters.
It opened with a net collection of ₹1.75 crore, the second-highest opening for a re-released movie after Tumbbad.
Box office performance
'YJHD' re-release's 1st-week collection was impressive
The film's re-release witnessed a spike in demand, resulting in more screenings and a net collection of ₹12.95 crore in its opening week. The momentum continued in the second week, adding another ₹5.45 crore to its kitty.
As it enters its third week, YJHD is likely to wrap up its theatrical run soon with the release of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.
Worldwide collection
'YJHD' re-release's global earnings and domestic success
As of now, the total net collection of YJHD in India is close to ₹20 crore. It is expected to end its second run with a net earning of ₹21 crore (₹25 crore gross) in India.
The movie was also re-released in the UK, where it grossed about ₹50 lakh, taking the final worldwide gross to an estimated ₹25.5 crore.
Domestic milestone
'YJHD' is set to cross ₹200 crore mark domestically
The re-release of YJHD will take the film's total domestic net collection beyond the ₹200 crore mark. In its original run, the film had collected ₹178 crore net, receiving a blockbuster verdict.
A limited re-release in 2024 contributed about ₹1.25 crore to its total, taking it to ₹179.25 crore net.
Now, with the new re-release earnings, YJHD's total collection is about ₹199 crore and will cross the double-century mark soon.