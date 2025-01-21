What's the story

The re-release of the 2012 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, is coming to an end at the box office. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, has been a crowd-pleaser in its second run in theaters.

It opened with a net collection of ₹1.75 crore, the second-highest opening for a re-released movie after Tumbbad.