'Brahmastra' becomes most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 06, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra' was released in theaters on September 9

Well, it looks like the Bollywood blockbuster Brahmastra is not yet done creating records! In its most recent feat, the film has become the most-watched movie on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar in India. Released on September 9, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva hit the streamer about two months after its release on November 4. Read on to know more about its recent milestone.

Why does this story matter?

The Brahmastra trilogy's first installment was in the making for about a decade before it finally hit the theaters in September.

It featured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, while Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others, played key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also had a cameo appearance in the sci-fi drama.

So, this biggie's achievements have been making headlines.

Extremely grateful for the response: Director Ayan Mukerji

Speaking of Brahmastra's latest feat, director Ayan Mukerji said, "After a successful box office run, I am extremely excited by, and grateful for, the response to Brahmastra's digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar." "I thank all the viewers, our fans, and supporters for tuning in and discovering the Astraverse (cinematic universe)," the filmmaker said in a statement, thanking the fans for the positive response.

Here's what Kapoor said about the achievement

Kapoor, on the other hand, said, "I'm overjoyed with the response received for Brahmastra in theaters and now on Disney+ Hotstar. This film was a dream project for us, and moreover for Ayan Mukerji, who worked on it for a decade." "On behalf of the entire team of Brahmastra, I would like to thank all the fans for supporting the film," the actor added.

'Brahmastra' sequel is in the making too

Meanwhile, the sequel to Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is also in the making. Mukerji revealed earlier that he is targeting December 2025 for the release of Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. Ranveer Singh has reportedly been roped in for the eponymous role, while Bhatt and Kapoor will also be reprising their roles. Mukerji—who earlier dubbed Dev his "most exciting character"—hasn't revealed anything else about the sequel yet.