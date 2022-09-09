Entertainment

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' receives mixed early reviews

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' receives mixed early reviews

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 09, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hit the theaters on Friday.

After making us wait for years, the ambitious Bollywood project Brahmastra finally hit the theaters on Friday amidst huge expectations. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first reviews of the film are out on social media. Going by the first reviews, it can be expected that fans are in for a visual treat. However, there are some negative reviews, too. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood projects.

Like most of the Hindi movies released recently, calls to boycott this film were also made.

While mega-budgeters such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Liger received the blow of the boycott trend, public opinion and reviews on social media are crucial for the success of Brahmastra, too.

Positives Bhatt, Kapoor received laurels for their performances

International publication Variety gave the film thumbs up. Calling it a "superhero spectacular," the publication lauded the performances of the lead actors Kapoor and Bhatt. "Leads Kapoor and Bhatt have an excess of charm and style that leaps off the screen and grabs your heart," said film critic Courtney Howard. "Kapoor's charisma elevates the material's sporadically hokey dialogue," the reviewer noted.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises showered on Shah Rukh Khan's cameo appearance

Film critic Umair Sandhu lauded the cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in the film and called him a "legend." He, however, gave the film an average review. He wrote, "Brahmastra is a big film in all respects: big stars, big canvas, big expenditure on SPX, big ad spend, big expectations, sadly, it's a big big, big letdown as well (sic)."

Public review Here's what fans said about the film

Meanwhile, fans have been sending mixed opinions about the film. While some heaped praises on the movie, others called it a disaster. A fan wrote, "The #AyanMukerji directorial #Brahmastra has created landmark moments in Indian cinema. It manages to bring you into a different world through its MAGNIFICENT VISUALS. The plot engages you right from the get-go to surprising climax (sic)."

Twitter Post A disappointed fan gave the film negative review

One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: 🌟½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview



Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie🙄

A few bright spots can't save it from clunky writing.

😑Highly disappointed👎 Wasted a stellar cast — Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022