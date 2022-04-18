Entertainment

Newly-weds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resume work days after nuptials

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 18, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

The power couple is back to work!

Even after five days, details from Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding continue to pour in, delighting us. From the intimate mehendi ceremony, ivory-themed wedding to the black, metallic-themed reception, everything about their nuptials was dreamy. However, given that both are workaholics, the professional actors have already resumed work. There are also reports that suggest they will be heading to South Africa soon for their honeymoon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhatt-Kapoor tied the knot on Thursday (April 14) at Vastu, Kapoor's Pali Hill apartment.

Pre-wedding festivities were held on Wednesday. A Ganesh puja marked the beginning of the communion, followed by mehendi.

The sangeet and haldi took place on April 14. Shortly after that, the grand wedding kicked off at Vastu.

Saturday saw a reception party and on Sunday, a post-wedding bash was held.

Schedule Kapoor was recently snapped entering T-Series office

On Sunday morning, Kapoor was seen entering the T-Series office in Mumbai. Dressed in cargo pants, blue and yellow checked shirt, white sneakers, and a baseball cap, the reticent actor made a victory sign at the waiting paparazzi before dashing off. He is expected to fly off for a two-day shoot in Manali, after which he will have a seven-day shooting schedule in Mumbai.

Information These are the titles Kapoor will start working on

Kapoor will also start shooting for Luv Ranjan's film, to be shot in Spain and Mumbai for a month. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is up next, which is scheduled to wrap up filming by the year-end. T-Series is producing both of these Bollywood flicks.

Shoots Bhatt will be travelling to Delhi for her next film

Meanwhile, Bhatt will resume her shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. She is expected to complete the Delhi schedule by April 31, after which she is slated to head to Switzerland. The Delhi leg of the film will include Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Bhatt will also hit the sets of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone soon.

Others Neetu Kapoor has resumed work, too

Not just Bhatt and Kapoor, the latter's mother too started working a day after the celebrity wedding. Portals snapped Neetu Kapoor entering Film City for shooting Hunarbaaz, where she'd promote her TV debut Dance Deewane Juniors. On Monday, she was seen visiting the newly-weds in Vastu. The veteran actor was dressed in a pink suit. Separately, Bhatt-Kapoor will soon be seen in Brahmastra.