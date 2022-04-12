Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding gets postponed after media 'leak'?

Written by Pallabi C Samal Apr 12, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

When are Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt getting married?

It seems Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting married on April 14. Rahul Bhatt, half-brother of the latter, told a portal that "after the information was leaked to the media," the power couple of Bollywood decided to change the date. And, this time they are being extra careful. He, however, assured that the nuptials are taking place by April 20 (Wednesday).

Context Why does this story matter?

Kapoor and Bhatt have always been in limelight as a pair.

Ever since they started dating in 2018, fans have been following every development related to them minutely.

Thus, when reports suggested of their possible wedding in April, they went crazy. And, this frenzy was also seen in media when paparazzi went on an overdrive to capture every moment related to the ceremony.

Details This is what Rahul told media

Giving the update of a changed date, Rahul told Aaj Tak, "The wedding is happening. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing." "Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon."

Information Bhatt, Kapoor's families safely guarding wedding details

When the same portal asked Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, he said that Neetu Kapoor requested him to refrain from divulging anything about the impending nuptials. "How can I disregard that," he added. Interestingly, both of them met on Tuesday at Mumbai's Film City, where they are shooting for their respective shows. Not just Mahesh, even Neetu shared nothing about the celebrity wedding.

Observation Rahul was the first to confirm wedding rumors

It needs to be noted that it was Rahul who was the first kin to officially confirm Bhatt-Kapoor's wedding. A few days ago, he shared with a publication that he "will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer."