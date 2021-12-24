Entertainment 5 actresses who were summoned by the ED this year

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 24, 2021, 06:14 pm

Apart from onscreen performances, these actresses made headlines for ED summons too

Given the craze around actors, any little update in their lives can become news. But often than not, the headlines aren't pretty. From fraud allegations to commenting problematic things on social media, actors find themselves in the limelight for various unflattering issues. Take, for example, this year several Bollywood actresses were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in various capacities. Let's have a look.

#1 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the latest star to get summoned

Just days ago, a summon from the Directorate called in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to their Delhi office. While we don't know for sure, the matter is reported to be around the infamous Panama Papers leak case. ED has accused the Jodhaa Akbar star of money laundering, also registering a case against her. Her husband-actor, Abhishek Bachchan, might soon get summoned for questioning as well.

#2,#3 Jacqueline, Nora both called-in, in connection to Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

The name of the central agency has come up the most alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the past couple of months. While looking into a Rs. 200cr extortion case against businessman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, ED brought her in and Nora Fatehi as witnesses. But later, the body claimed the multi-millionaire gave the actresses lavish gifts worth crores. Hence, Fernandez was also prevented from leaving the country.

#4 Yami Gautam brought in for alleged violation worth Rs. 1.5cr

Let's dial back to summer. In July, Yami Gautam was brought in for an alleged foreign exchange violation worth Rs. 1.5cr. The agency found the above-mentioned amount in her bank account and had questions regarding that. This was just a month after she tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Earlier, she was summoned last year for the same.

#5 ED summoned Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati

Coming to the last entry on the list, the Ministry of Finance-controlled organization had sent a summons to Rakul Preet Singh in August. She was called in along with Ravi Teja and Rana Daggubati in relation to a four-year-old drug case. The 2017 case required ED's involvement because of a money-laundering angle. Singh was called as a witness and appeared before them in September.