All we know about Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case investigation

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 16, 2021, 01:00 pm

Before Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case today, here's all you need to know

Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case for the third time Friday after she failed to appear for interrogation. She is being questioned as part of a probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs. 200 crore. Here's everything you need to know about the issue.

Nora Fatehi was called in for questioning as well

The Bhoot Police actress will now have to appear before the ED officials today. Reportedly, she cited "personal unavoidable reasons" for skipping the previous call. Fernandez was last interrogated by the agency in August. Notably, actress Nora Fatehi was also issued a summons in the case who recorded her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 14.

ED had brought in Fernandez as 'witness' back in August

To recall, the Bachchan Pandey actress's name surfaced in relation to the case in late August when she was called in for questioning. The Ministry of Finance-controlled agency had reportedly interrogated her in Delhi. Then, an officer had held that Fernandez wasn't "an accused, but is being examined as a witness." Her name had come up during the investigation of an FIR against Chandrasekhar.

These are the complaints against Chandrasekhar

So what is Chandrasekhar accused of? According to ED, the FIR received by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing accuses Chandrasekhar of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion worth crores. He has also allegedly bribed officials in the Election Commission. There are complaints against his wife-actress Leena Maria Paul, too. He is currently in Rohini Jail but that "did not stop [him from] conning" people.

ED officials aim to understand fund trails linked to Fernandez

Apparently, the alleged conman has been making spoof calls to people pretending to be a government officer, who offers to help them for a price, from inside the prison. He has been doing this by illegally procuring a mobile phone. Officials said they want Fernandez's presence in order to understand certain trails of funds and transactions allegedly linked to her in this case.

ED currently has eight people in custody in the matter

To note, Fatehi's spokesperson has maintained she was a victim, a claim also reportedly made by Fernandez during her first appearance in August. Currently, apart from Chandrasekhar and Paul, six others are in the custody of the central agency as part of the investigation.