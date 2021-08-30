ED questioning Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case, say sources

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in ED net

Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. Latest reports said that the actress has been interrogated for over five hours now, but she "isn't an accused," said an officer. Earlier, Yami Gautam Dhar, her Bhoot Police co-star, was also issued summons by the ED in a foreign exchange violation case worth crores. Here's more.

The questioning is going on in New Delhi

The questioning is going on in Delhi, presumably at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance-controlled agency. She isn't "an accused, but is being examined as a witness," maintained an officer. This is in connection to one Sukesh Chandrashekar, a "known conman," who has been accused of running an extortion racket, valued at crores. Chandrashekar has also apparently bribed officials in Election Commission.

This is how the case unfolded

The 36-year-old actress' name cropped up when the agency launched a probe as per an FIR received by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. Lodged against Chandrasekhar, the FIR accused him of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion worth Rs. 200cr. ED raided his properties and took a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs. 82.5 lakh cash, and more than 12 luxurious cars, in its custody.

Chandrasekhar's crimes also involve politicians, like TTV Dhinakaran

Calling him "the mastermind," ED officials added that he "has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail." His connection to crime goes much beyond that. Apparently Chandrasekhar also took money from TTV Dhinakaran, leader, (AIADMK) 'Amma' faction, to help them retain the 'two leaves' symbol by bribing the EC. For this, he probably got paid Rs. 1.3cr, said officials.

Recently, Yami Gautam Dhar was summoned by ED as well

Last month, ED had reportedly issued summons to Gautam Dhar for an alleged foreign exchange violation worth Rs. 1.5 crore, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The investigative agency found this amount in her bank account while probing a case. She was asked to appear before the officials on July 7. Gautam Dhar has not commented anything on this till now.