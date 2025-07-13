J&K leaders denounce house arrests on July 13 martyrs' anniversary

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has denied permission for events to mark the anniversary of the 1931 killings in Kashmir. The decision was taken by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha 's administration, which also imposed restrictions in several areas of Srinagar. Notably, many prominent leaders, including ministers from the Omar Abdullah-led government and top political figures from both ruling and opposition parties, were placed under house arrest or detained.

Martyrs's Day 'Like Jallianwala Bagh...': Abdullah on Kashmir Martyrs's Day The restrictions were imposed on Kashmir Martyrs' Day, which commemorates the 1931 killings when protesters against the Dogra rule were fired upon by security forces. Chief Minister Abdullah slammed the house arrests and restrictions, comparing the July 13 massacre to India's Jallianwala Bagh incident. He criticized how the heroes of that time are now portrayed as villains due to their religion.

Criticism Mufti says PM's 'dil ki doori' won't end this way Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the administration's actions. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dil ki doori" would only end when Kashmiris's heroes are accepted as their own. Mufti said, "When you lay siege to the Martyrs' Graveyard...it speaks volumes." She emphasized that July 13th honors those who rose against tyranny and will always be remembered as heroes.

Sacred history Lone asks why is govt trying to redefine what's sacred Sajad Lone, MLA and chief of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, also spoke out against the government's stance. He questioned why the union government was trying to redefine what is sacred for Kashmiris. He said, "Histories that are etched in blood don't vanish." The National Conference had earlier written to the Lieutenant Governor asking him to restore July 13 as a public holiday in memory of those killed during the protests in 1931.

Historical context Incident that sparked protests, forced ruler to address grievances On July 13, 1931, a large number of protesters had gathered outside Srinagar jail where Abdul Qadeer was detained. The protesters demanded his release and raised anti-Dogra slogans. Security forces opened fire on the crowd, killing 22 people. The incident sparked widespread protests and forced the Dogra ruler to address grievances within Jammu and Kashmir's Muslim community.