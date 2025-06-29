WHO declares India trachoma-free, says PM in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In his latest "Mann Ki Baat" episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared India free of trachoma, an eye disease. The announcement was made during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio program on Sunday. Trachoma is a bacterial infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis and is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness globally.

Social progress 95 crore Indians now benefit from some social security scheme In his address, PM Modi also spoke about the International Labour Organisation's report that over 64% of Indians are receiving some form of social protection benefit. He said, "Over 95 crore Indians now benefitting from some social security scheme, govt schemes reached less than 25 crore people in 2015." The Prime Minister also condemned the actions during the Emergency period from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977.

Historical reflection PM Modi plays speeches of anti-Emergency politicians To criticize the Congress, PM Modi played speeches of anti-Emergency politicians like Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said those who imposed the Emergency not only attacked the Constitution but also manipulated the judiciary. "People were tortured on a large scale during the Emergency... Thousands of people were arrested and subjected to inhuman treatment," he said.

Yoga day International Yoga Day The Prime Minister also spoke about the grand celebrations of International Yoga Day on June 21. He said millions participated in these celebrations across India, including a record gathering of three lakh people in Visakhapatnam. The theme for this year's event was "one earth, one health," aimed at promoting awareness of yoga's benefits worldwide.